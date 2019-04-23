App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Coffee: Volume growth visibility improves in Q4; accumulate on dips

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
Volume-led growth mainly aided by domestic instant coffee business
Strong EBITDA margin improvement primed by the plantation business
Elevated competitive pressure remains a key watch
Volume growth and product mix to drive earnings growth
-------------------------------------------------

Tata Coffee’s Q4 FY19 sales number underlined better volume growth in the domestic coffee business and an improving margin profile.

Result snapshot
Capture
Source: Company

Note: Lower net profit is due to high base of last year where there was a tax reversal of Rs 53 crore on account of reduction in the US Federal Tax rates.

Key positives

Q4 FY19 consolidated sales grew five percent on account of volume growth in the value-added coffee business, partially offset by plantation business. Value-added business (83 percent of sales) was up seven percent in the quarter gone by, aided by domestic instant coffee business sales – 18 percent sales growth year-on-year.

related news

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin gained both annually (518 bps) and sequentially (183 bps QoQ) on account of sharp improvement in operating performance of the plantation business (17 percent of sales). This was partly aided by weak base of last year when the plantation business posted a loss at the operating level due to Kerala floods and lower product realisations.

Key negatives

Competitive pressure remains for the value-added segment. Operating margin in this segment is marginally lower than last year. Key drag in this segment has been Eight O’Clock business (around 60 percent of consolidated revenue), wherein sales are down seven percent. Profitability of this business has been also impacted by restructuring cost of Rs 4.84 crore (versus Rs 10.81 crore last year).

Key observation

Vietnam plant (5,000 tonne capacity) for freeze dried coffee has been commissioned and expected to attain 70 percent utilisation in FY20. The management expects margin from this facility to be higher than the Indian coffee business.

Outlook

The company is gradually treading past some of the domestic challenges. The plantations business is expected to witness 10-15 percent volume growth in FY20. Volume growth would be aided by the quick ramp-up of the Vietnam plant. Pricing growth is expected to be muted. Taking account of a gradual improvement in Eight O’Clock coffee business, we expect a 12 percent sales growth in FY20.

On account of elevated competitive pressure we don’t expect a sharp rebound in operating profit margin. Rather a gradual margin improvement led by an anticipated change in product mix.

As far as the stock is concerned, it has corrected by 33 percent from its 52-week high and currently trades at 22 times FY20 estimated earnings. The counter merits attention as it is witnessing improving volume trend in select segments and is likely to benefit from a favourable product mix. We take note of the management’s mention that asset monetisation of non-core assets would continue. This gives credence to the opinion that restructuring of business is not over.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Tata Coffee #Tata Global Beverages

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Jawed Habib is now a member of the BJP

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

IPL 2019 | QUIZ: How Closely Are You Following the Tournament?

Dissent Returns to Karnataka Congress as Another Rebel MLA Hints at Qu ...

SC Issues Contempt Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Rafale Order

Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsma ...

Less than 5% Voter Turnout in J-K's Anantnag in Four Hours of Polling

Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambh ...

American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitt ...

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby a Magnet For Human Trafficking, Officials ...

Sunny Deol Adds to Star Power in BJP, Likely to be Fielded from Gurdas ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: SC seeks response from lawy ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,600; PSU Ban ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film m ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.