App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Praj Industries: Steady show, waiting for more big-ticket orders

The ethanol market is in for better prospects as oil PSUs are adopting such technologies. The Praj Industries commentary reflects that.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India’s largest ethanol equipment maker Praj Industries continues to witness good traction, which is a good sign and confirms that a structural turnaround in the business is taking hold.

During the June quarter, the company’s ethanol revenue grew by a strong 89 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The domestic business saw a spurt of 18 percent YoY in revenue.

However, because of the flat growth in the export business and decline in other segments such as brewery and high purity, the overall revenue grew at a meagre 10.4 percent to Rs 211.6 crore.

Close

financials

related news

Thankfully, because of the operating leverage and lower raw material cost as a percent of sales, the company was able to report a cool 48.8 percent jump in EBITDA. Input prices rose by just 3.1 percent YoY, which led to better margins. During the quarter under review, operating margin increased by 80 basis points to 3 percent.

Higher operating profit and income from investments drove up profits. The company is sitting on liquid investments and net cash of Rs 310 crore in the books as a result of higher cash generated by the business. In the June quarter, the company earned Rs 8.3 crore of other income, up 144 percent YoY. This rubbed off on reported profit, which zoomed 151 percent to Rs 8.8 crore.

Key negatives

On a standalone basis, the ethanol player reported net profit of Rs 11.5 crore as against Rs 8.8 crore on consolidation because of the losses incurred by its subsidiaries.

Barring the financial performance, which was reasonably good, the company saw a drop in new orders. Order inflows fell by as much as 48.8 percent during the three months to June. The management attributed the fall to a seasonally weak quarter and delays in decision making in its user industries as well as liquidity constraints in the market.

orders

Outlook and valuations

The end market is expected to rebound soon, which means more business enquiries now. Ethanol blending in fuel also promises to be a growth opportunity, which has hit 6.2 percent as against 4.2 percent a year ago. The government looks to take the figure to 20 percent, which can spell more opportunities in coming years.

Moreover, the current order book at Rs 886 crore, up 9 percent, provides good revenue visibility. In terms of valuations at current market price of Rs 121, the stock is trading at 16 times its FY21 estimated earnings, which is reasonable, considering the cash in the books and opportunities in the sector.

The ethanol market is in for better prospects as oil PSUs are adopting such technologies. The management commentary reflects that.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:58 am

tags #earnings #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Praj Industries #Q1FY20 result analysis #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.