NOCIL: Demand pick-up, 'China plus' to provide growth momentum

Balkrishna Industries Price performance in April Series: 14.14 percent | May Series: 18.28 percent | June Series: 13.55 percent.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In the last few weeks, there has been a capitulation in the domestic mid-cap/small-cap space because of various factors, ranging from “taper talks”, funds rotation to large-cap space, and the rise of COVID cases in various regions. Also read: US Fed: One step closer to “tapering” We understand that the supernormal stock rally since March’20 may not maintain the same growth pace. That’s natural for a stock market. The early phase of a stock market rally – coming out of recession/pandemic...