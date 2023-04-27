Maruti: Why is it a good buy now?

Maruti

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights In-line set of numbers on a year-on-year basis; volumes register mid-single digit growth Operating leverage, softening of raw material cost helps company to expand operating margin Preference for personal mobility to keep demand buoyant Semiconductor chip shortage continues to challenge production Valuations reasonable; accumulate for the long term Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 8,485; M Cap: Rs 2.57 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has improved its financial performance in Q4 FY23 compared with the same quarter last year, thanks to...