Krsnaa Diagnostics: What is strengthening the investment thesis

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd showcased good top-line growth in FY23, along with a healthy balance sheet.

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Solid uptick in number of tests and centres Costs associated with new centres dragged margins lower in FY23 Strong revenue visibility for FY24/FY25 on the back of recent project wins Balance sheet has cash and cash equivalents of more than Rs 200 crore Trades at 8 times FY25e EV/EBITDA Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (Krsnaa; CMP: Rs 524; Market cap: Rs 1,645 crore) showcased good top-line growth in FY23, along with a healthy balance sheet. The business fundamentals of Krsnaa look solid and the growth potential...