English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Krsnaa Diagnostics: What is strengthening the investment thesis

    The company has a solid and differentiated business model, with promising growth potential

    Sachin Pal
    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    May 30, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
    Krsnaa Diagnostics: What is strengthening the investment thesis

    Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd showcased good top-line growth in FY23, along with a healthy balance sheet.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Solid uptick in number of tests and centres Costs associated with new centres dragged margins lower in FY23 Strong revenue visibility for FY24/FY25 on the back of recent project wins Balance sheet has cash and cash equivalents of more than Rs 200 crore Trades at 8 times FY25e EV/EBITDA Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (Krsnaa; CMP: Rs 524; Market cap: Rs 1,645 crore) showcased good top-line growth in FY23, along with a healthy balance sheet. The business fundamentals of Krsnaa look solid and the growth potential...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Another challenge for capex revival

      May 29, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s attempt to assert dominance won’t succeed, another military dictato...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers