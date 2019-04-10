App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Ashok Leyland: A long-term bet in the commercial vehicle space

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp

Highlights:
- Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers
- Short-term outlook remains bleak; long-term outlook is positive
- Pre-buying ahead of BS-VI implementation is a key positive for the company
- Stock trades at a reasonable valuation

--------------------------------------------------

The Indian commercial vehicle (CV) segment has been reeling under multiple blows on the back of multiple macroeconomic challenges, leading to a significant impact in the financial performance of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This led to a significant correction in the stock prices of players in the space, making their valuations reasonable.

We have identified Ashok Leyland (AL) as an idea for profit, amid a weak industry scenario. The stock has de-rated significantly, down 58 percent from its 52-week high and is factoring in most negatives. We continue to exude confidence in the company on the back of a demand pick up due to pre-buying ahead of Bharat Stage VI implementation, scrappage policy, government’s continuous focus on infrastructure and mining activities.

What led to significant correction in the stock prices?

The Indian automobile industry has been facing challenges on the back of weakening macroeconomic environment, leading to muted sentiments for automobile sector including CV. The subdued market sentiment is on account of liquidity problems, financing issues, rising interest rates and slowdown in economic activity. This was, further, aggravated by the lag impact of new axle load norms in the CV segment. In fact, slowdown in economic activity ahead of general elections has dampened demand. We expect demand to remain weak in the short term.

related news

Then, what could work in favour of the company?

Long-term growth outlook remains promising on the back of economic growth, rising income levels, lower penetration, government’s thrust on increasing rural income and focus towards infrastructure and construction. The management expects 10-15 percent industry growth and is confident about its positioning and products.

Another important trigger for the company is the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, which is expected to lead to pre-buying as new BS-VI compliant vehicles would be more expensive than current ones.

Apart from this, the government’s scrappage policy would potentially led to replacement of 200,000-300,000 trucks, which are over 20 years old. This should benefit the company.

AL has a strong footing in defence. The management has identified defence as one of its key growth drivers for the future and continues to focus in this direction. It believes that the government’s increasing focus on defence is very positive for the long-term prospects of the sector.

Moreover, the management expects export market to be the next leg of growth for the company. It indicated that initially AL used to export only buses, but now they export the entire range of products, which would help the company to gain market share. It has started focusing and manufacturing more left hand drive vehicles as well. It is also eyeing to set-up assembly plants in CIS region and African countries.

Attractive valuation

Amid market volatility and weak demand outlook, the stock has corrected quite significantly, thereby making valuations attractive and giving investors a good entry opportunity. The stock is currently trading at 12.6 times FY20 projected earnings, which is very reasonable for the company like AL.

Though investors are little wary of the departure of its MD and CEO, Vinod Dasari, the management has assured that there will not be any business impact during this transition period.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Sector analysis #stocks #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: ...

Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisa ...

Restaurants in Bengal Find 'Sweet Spot' in Elections

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm at Amsterdam Airport Over No ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Find out why HDFC Securities is bringing back Tata Motors under covera ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.