    EIH Ltd: Should one bet on this hotel stock?

    Preferred both by local and foreign travellers, EIH is a quality stock to play the industry upcycle.

    Bharat Gianani
    December 14, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    EIH Ltd: Should one bet on this hotel stock?

    EIH Limited (CMP: Rs 183; market cap: Rs 11,450 crore) posted strong results.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Strong results, compared to pre-COVID levels Demand environment strong; increasing arrival of foreign tourists ARR increase to drive growth in the near term New properties to come up from FY25 Like other hotel companies, EIH Ltd (CMP: Rs 183; Market cap: Rs 11,450 crore) posted strong results for Q2FY23 compared with the pre-COVID levels. The hotel industry is expected to be in an upcycle over the next 2-3 years. With life becoming normal, post COVID-19, demand is expected to be strong. Supply is expected...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers