Earnings surprise – The next catalyst for the bull market?

There is little doubt that markets are happy on many fronts, but domestic businesses have clearly been lacking the elusive 20-25 per cent earnings growth that the investor and analyst community has been waiting for a very long time

Sachin Pal
Jul 6, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The global economy is more than a year into its recovery and most investors are wondering what the next leg of the recovery might look like. With Nifty moving higher and higher, the valuations are getting more and more absurd and most people on the Street are busy searching for the market top. Investors seem to be a bit skittish, but the macro trends continue to portray a bullish stance for the markets as corporate earnings appear to be...

