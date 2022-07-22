English
    Cyient: Growth outlook intact despite wage bill headwinds

    Cyient's deal win momentum continued unabated in Q1FY23 as well, and it won six large deals of a TCV (total contract value) worth $424 million

    Nitin Sharma
    July 22, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Cyient (CMP: Rs 799.25; Market cap: Rs 8,820 crore) has reported strong revenue growth of 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent (in constant currency terms) for Q1FY23, driven by a 7.9 percent sequential jump in services revenue. The EBIT margin came in soft due to a spike in the wage bill and the overall opex cost rose by 9.1 percent. The DLM (design-led manufacturing) segment revenue declined 4 percent to Rs 189.6 crore, while services revenue grew to Rs 1,061.5 crore.

