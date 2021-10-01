business Moneycontrol Masterclass LIVE | Freshworks IPO: An Infosys moment for Indian SaaS? In March 1999, Infosys created history by becoming the first Indian company to list on the Nasdaq. An event that not only raised the company's profile but also that of Indian IT. Fast forward to 2021, and Freshworks has scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian SaaS (software as a service) provider to list on Nasdaq. Is this a tipping point for Indian SaaS? Will we see more SaaS IPOs in the coming years? Will it create more millionaires in India? Watch our special discussion on ​The SaaS Boom: A Trillion Dollar opportunity for India?