Today

Ordnance Factories Day (India)

G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20

Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal

PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi

PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline

First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad

FTII JET exam

IIIT-Allahabad convocation

Toshakhana case: Court suspends non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan till today

2023 All England Open Badminton Championship semifinals

WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants

Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton

Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open

Japanese PM's 3-Day visit to India to begin: Report

AR Rahman to hold a concert in Chennai to help lightmen in film industry

2023 All England Open Badminton Championship final

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam

Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace; Brighton vs Manchester United; Manchester City vs West Ham United

La-Liga Football: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia