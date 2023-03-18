English
    Last Updated : March 18, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Indian banking system continues to be resilient and stable, says RBI governor

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on March 17 said the Indian banking system will continue to remain resilient and stable. This was said against the backdrop of stress in the US baking system in the last one week. He further added that the central bank has taken various steps to ensure proper functioning of banking system. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Ordnance Factories Day (India)
      G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20
      Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal
      PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi
      PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline
      First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad
      FTII JET exam
      IIIT-Allahabad convocation
      Toshakhana case: Court suspends non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan till today
      2023 All England Open Badminton Championship semifinals
      WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants
      Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
      Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
      Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton
      Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODITomorrow
      Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open
      Japanese PM's 3-Day visit to India to begin: Report
      AR Rahman to hold a concert in Chennai to help lightmen in film industry
      2023 All England Open Badminton Championship final
      India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
      Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
      Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace; Brighton vs Manchester United; Manchester City vs West Ham United
      La-Liga Football: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

    • Market Buzz

      This CIO recommends these 4 sectors in case of further market correction

      "In case of a correction, investors should focus on sectors/ themes which are likely to have reasonable steadiness on earnings front. We expect domestic focussed businesses (other than consumption oriented) to fare better over the medium term. Investors should watch out for opportunities in sectors such as Banking, Auto, Cement and Industrials in case of correction," Harsha Upadhyaya, President & Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    • IPO Watch

      Maiden Forgings to launch IPO next week; aims to raise Rs 24 crore

      Steel bars and wires manufacturer Maiden Forgings on Friday said it will launch Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise Rs 24 crore. The IPO will open on March 22 and close on March 24, Maiden Forgings said in a statement. Details here.

    • Startup Tales

      Govt plans incentive scheme for cloud startups to thwart Microsoft, Amazon, Google domination

      The Central government is planning an incentive scheme to help domestic cloud-technology companies and startups tackle the domination of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This comes even as the three global giants are battling with single-digit growth in annual contract values, led by a decline in cloud spending of technology companies across key markets including the US and Europe. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Health insurance in a revamp mode: Companies roll out premium lock-in, high no-claim bonus, coverage for senior citizens and diabetics

      The health insurance space in India seems to have hit the refresh button. Health insurance companies have launched a host of products with new or enhanced features such as additional cumulative bonus for claim-free years, worldwide coverage and insurance despite pre-existing diseases. Here’s a look at some of these features.

    • Tech Tattle

      Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Review: Packed with features at an affordable price

      With a price tag of Rs 49,500, the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED brings a ton of excellent features in an affordable package. But can it cut it in a highly competitive sub-50K laptop market? Let’s find out!

