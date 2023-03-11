English
    Last Updated : March 11, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators

      The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the shares of which crashed 60 percent in a single session safter it said will sell $1.75 billion worth of stock to shore up its balance sheet, has been shut down by regulators, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10. The FDIC would be in-charge of protecting the insured deposits, the report added, further noting that the corporation has formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to hold SVB's insured deposits. More details here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha to appear before ED
      PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
      PM Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad
      CEED 2023 scorecard release by IIT Bombay
      Chinese people's political consultative conference to end
      Indian Olympic Assn’s first AGM after Feb elections
      Primebook 4G laptop launch
      WPL: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
      La-Liga Football: Real Madrid vs Espanyol
      Premier League Football: Bournemouth vs Liverpool; Leicester City vs Chelsea; Spurs vs Nottingham Forest; Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
      Tomorrow
      CUET UG 2023 application last day
      JEE (Main) 2023 registration for session 2 to end
      Chirag Delhi flyover to remain shut for 50 days from tomorrow
      PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
      PM Modi to inaugurate, launch works worth Rs 5,000 crore in Dharwad
      PM to inaugurate Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City projects
      Delhi to host world's largest stock market education conclave
      Last day of 18th meeting of Chief Justices Of SCO Member States
      WPL: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
      Men’s Hockey Pro League, Rourkela: India vs Aus
      Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I, Mirpur
      Premier League Football: Fulham vs Arsenal; Manchester United vs Southampton
      Lakme Fashion Week 2023 to conclude

    • Market Buzz

      Investors start warming up to debt funds, equity flows continue to be strong: AMFI

      The Indian mutual funds industry continued to attract inflows, but investors got choosy in February 2023 given the highs that equity markets appear to have reached and interest rates that, too, appear to have reached their peak levels. Here are six key trends that emerged in the way investors put money in—and withdrew from—the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry.

    • IPO Watch

      Tata Technologies files draft paper with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

      Tata Technologies Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 95.71 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS consists of up to 81.13 million shares by Tata Motors, up to 9.72 million shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte and up to 4.86 million shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I. More on this, here.

    • Your Money

      Coming soon: Mental health, disabilities, HIV/AIDS to be covered under a standard insurance policy

      Individuals with mental health conditions, HIV/AIDS and disabilities will soon have access to insurance covers designed specifically for them. The new product will be on the lines of other standardised products launched earlier, such as Aarogya Sanjeevani, Corona Rakshak, and Corona Kavach. More on this here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto G73 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz Display, Android 13

      Motorola has officially announced a new smartphone in its G series in India. The Moto G73 5G debuts as a mid-tier 5G smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, a 120Hz display, Android 13, and a large battery. Here’s all you need to know about the Moto G73 5G, including price, camera features, specifications and more.

    • Tail Piece

      10 interesting Oscar facts, from youngest winner to trophy price

      Oscars Awards 2023 will take place in Los Angeles on March 13. All eyes will be on the ceremony to honour the best movies, performances, music and film technology of the year gone by. Ahead of the big evening, here is some trivia from the 93-year history of the Academy Awards.

