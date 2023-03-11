Last Updated : March 11, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST
Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the shares of which crashed 60 percent in a single session safter it said will sell $1.75 billion worth of stock to shore up its balance sheet, has been shut down by regulators, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10. The FDIC would be in-charge of protecting the insured deposits, the report added, further noting that the corporation has formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to hold SVB's insured deposits. More details here.