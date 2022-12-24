Market Buzz

Bears bite harder, send 560 stocks to lower circuit, 260 trade at 52-week low

Bears have begun biting the markets harder, driving the benchmark indices past their psychological levels of 18,000 for the Nifty, and 60,000 for the BSE Sensex on December 23. The fall in broader markets was more than benchmarks as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices corrected 2-3 percent on Friday. All sectors, barring pharma, traded with severe pain on the day. As a result, the number of scrips at lower circuit clearly outnumbered number of stocks at upper circuit. And the similar kind of situation was seen in 52-week high and low segments. We have seen more than 560 stocks at lower circuit and 260 stocks at 52-week low, against 120 stocks at upper circuit and 61 stocks at 52-week high, at the time of writing this article. Read here.