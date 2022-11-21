Your Money

Understanding the workings of graded covers within group insurance policies

Many companies offer differentiated insurance benefits for employees based on pre-set eligibility criteria. Unless the employees familiarise themselves with the rules, it is difficult to verify if the eligibility criteria have been correctly applied. Also, it is important to know when the employee would become eligible for a higher cover and the relevant qualification criteria. Here are some common types of grading criteria prevalent in the market. Read here.