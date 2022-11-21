Last Updated : November 21, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST
Market Buzz
Eight of top-10 companies add Rs 42,173 crore to MCap
Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 42,173.42 crore in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS emerging as the biggest gainers. Barring Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever Limited, rest eight firms, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC, made gains in their valuation. Read here.
Watch out
Big Story
COP27 ends with historic compensation fund; delivers less on other issues
The UN climate summit in Egypt concluded on Sunday with a landmark decision to establish a fund to address loss and damage, but the outcome on other crucial issues such as India's call for phase down of all fossil fuels reflected little progress. Read here.
Shares making D-street debut
Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance to debut today
Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their debut on November 21 after completing the IPO process. The specialty chemical company closed its public issue on November 11 and raised Rs 1,462 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 386-407 per share, while the non-banking finance company also closed its IPO on same day with mobilising around Rs 1,590 crore at Rs 474 per share. What could be listing price? Read here.
Your Money
Understanding the workings of graded covers within group insurance policies
Many companies offer differentiated insurance benefits for employees based on pre-set eligibility criteria. Unless the employees familiarise themselves with the rules, it is difficult to verify if the eligibility criteria have been correctly applied. Also, it is important to know when the employee would become eligible for a higher cover and the relevant qualification criteria. Here are some common types of grading criteria prevalent in the market. Read here.
Tech Tattle
iQOO 11 specifications leaked
iQOO recently confirmed the launch of a flagship smartphone that will use the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, we have major leak provided key specifications of the iQOO 11 5G. Firstly, we already know that the iQOO 11 5G will be among the first smartphones to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that was unveiled earlier this week. Additionally, reports also suggests that the iQOO 11 India launch will take place soon. Get all the details here.
Tail Piece
Man barks in front of official to protest misspelling
Fed up by his name getting misspelled constantly on his ration card, a man in West Bengal started barking in front of a government official as a way of protest. Srikanti Kumar Dutta said he had to apply for spelling correction not once but thrice. Read here.