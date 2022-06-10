Last Updated : June 10, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Benchmark indices snap four-day losing streak
The domestic equity market put up a strong show on June 9 and snapped a four-day losing streak amid heightened volatility and not-so-encouraging cues from the global markets that led to wide swings in the benchmarks. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Global Wellness Day
Big Story
With global GDP growth slowing, India becomes a very important market: TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran
At a time when the global economy is hurting from slow growth and high inflation, India has become a very important market as it is likely to be the fastest growing large economy during the year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the company's annual general meeting on June 9. Read here to know more
Your Money
Want to know where to invest Rs 10 lakh?
It has been a rough ride for both equities and debt investments this year. In last two months alone, benchmark equity indices Sensex & Nifty both are down over nine per cent each, and have seen a six per cent cut year-to-date. So, how does this churn impact your investments? Kalpen Parekh, the MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund shared his advice for investors. Read here.
Tech Tattle
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launched globally
The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra recently hit global markets. The Axon 40 Ultra was previously unveiled in China with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display with an under-screen selfie camera, and three 64 MP rear cameras. Here are details on price and specifications.
Automobile
Volkswagen launches its most spacious sedan Virtus
Volkswagen Group's made-for-India car project India 2.0 continues with the Virtus, a sister model to the Skoda Slavia. The VW Virtus is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh for the 1.0 TSI Comfortline variant and Rs 17.91 lakh for the top-spec 1.5 TSI GT variant. Virtus bookings have already begun. Check out its features here.
Tailpiece
Kylie Minogue on trademark battle with Kylie Jenner over their name
Kylie Minogue opens up about her legal dispute with Kylie Jenner over trademarking of their shared first name. Read about it here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.