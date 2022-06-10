Your Money

Want to know where to invest Rs 10 lakh?

It has been a rough ride for both equities and debt investments this year. In last two months alone, benchmark equity indices Sensex & Nifty both are down over nine per cent each, and have seen a six per cent cut year-to-date. So, how does this churn impact your investments? Kalpen Parekh, the MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund shared his advice for investors. Read here.