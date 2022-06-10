English
    Last Updated : June 10, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Benchmark indices snap four-day losing streak

      The domestic equity market put up a strong show on June 9 and snapped a four-day losing streak amid heightened volatility and not-so-encouraging cues from the global markets that led to wide swings in the benchmarks. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      NCLT will hear Amazon's petition opposing initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against Future Retail
      PM Modi to inaugurate Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre HQ at Bopal in Ahmedabad
      Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats from 15 States
      Indian Railways to start Monsoon special trains
      Kerala SSLC result 2022 for Class 10 Students on keralaresults.nic.in
      West Bengal HS Result 2022 for Class 12 on wbresults.nic.in
      Tomorrow:
      Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy’s spring term Passing Out Parade

      Global Wellness Day

    • Big Story

      With global GDP growth slowing, India becomes a very important market: TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran

      At a time when the global economy is hurting from slow growth and high inflation, India has become a very important market as it is likely to be the fastest growing large economy during the year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chairman N Chandrasekaran said at the company's annual general meeting on June 9. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      Want to know where to invest Rs 10 lakh?

      It has been a rough ride for both equities and debt investments this year. In last two months alone, benchmark equity indices Sensex & Nifty both are down over nine per cent each, and have seen a six per cent cut year-to-date. So, how does this churn impact your investments? Kalpen Parekh, the MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund shared his advice for investors. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launched globally

      The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra recently hit global markets. The Axon 40 Ultra was previously unveiled in China with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display with an under-screen selfie camera, and three 64 MP rear cameras. Here are details on price and specifications.

    • Automobile

      Volkswagen launches its most spacious sedan Virtus

      Volkswagen Group's made-for-India car project India 2.0 continues with the Virtus, a sister model to the Skoda Slavia. The VW Virtus is now available in India at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh for the 1.0 TSI Comfortline variant and Rs 17.91 lakh for the top-spec 1.5 TSI GT variant. Virtus bookings have already begun. Check out its features here.

    • Tailpiece

      Kylie Minogue on trademark battle with Kylie Jenner over their name

      Kylie Minogue opens up about her legal dispute with Kylie Jenner over trademarking of their shared first name. Read about it here.

