Last Updated : June 08, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Market extends losses ahead of MPC outcome
Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a third day on June 7 amid fears that the Reserve Bank of India will the next day increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its meeting. Read here to know more
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Oppo to launch K10 5G
Big Story
Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI is likely to hike rates
Your Money
Want to know where to invest Rs 10 lakh now?
Both stock and debt markets are going through a volatile phase. Both the S&P BSE Sensex and CNX NSE Nifty have corrected over 9 percent in the last two months and it has been 6 percent each year-to-date. The correction is deeper in broader market indices. Here is what Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has to say on how investors can plan their investment portfolio in current market conditions.
Startup Tales
PhysicsWallah joins unicorn club
Edtech startup PhysicsWallah has raised $100 million as a part of its Series A funding round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, becoming India's 101st unicorn, the company said. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Apple unveils next generation M2 silicon, now with an 18% faster CPU
At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled its next generation silicon for use in its products, the M2. The system-on-a-chip (SoC) has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, and 50% more memory bandwidth than the M1. It also has a faster Neural Engine, that can work 40% better than the previous M1 Chip. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Bill Gates recommends 5 great books to read
Bill Gates is back with his latest list of book recommendations – this one for summertime reading. The billionaire bibliophile, who regularly curates his favourite reads into recommendation lists, this time picked books that tackle issues like gender inequality, climate change and political polarisation. Read on.
