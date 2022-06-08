English
    Last Updated : June 08, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market extends losses ahead of MPC outcome

      Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a third day on June 7 amid fears that the Reserve Bank of India will the next day increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee (MPC) concludes its meeting. Read here to know more

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      RBI MPC: Decision on repo, CRR rates today
      Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue
      PSBs to hold credit outreach drive across all districts
      NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be available at nbe.edu.in from today onwards
      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a visit to Vietnam to further consolidate bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership
      Kheer Bhawani Mela to be held today at Kheer Bhawani temple, Tulmulla in Kashmir’s Ganderbal
      Visa scam case: Delhi HC to hear anticipatory bail plea by Karti Chidambaram

      Oppo to launch K10 5G

      Close

    • Big Story

      Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI is likely to hike rates

    • Your Money

      Want to know where to invest Rs 10 lakh now?

      Both stock and debt markets are going through a volatile phase. Both the S&P BSE Sensex and CNX NSE Nifty have corrected over 9 percent in the last two months and it has been 6 percent each year-to-date. The correction is deeper in broader market indices. Here is what Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has to say on how investors can plan their investment portfolio in current market conditions.

    • Startup Tales

      PhysicsWallah joins unicorn club

      Edtech startup PhysicsWallah has raised $100 million as a part of its Series A funding round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, becoming India's 101st unicorn, the company said. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple unveils next generation M2 silicon, now with an 18% faster CPU

      At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled its next generation silicon for use in its products, the M2. The system-on-a-chip (SoC) has an 18% faster CPU, 35% faster GPU, and 50% more memory bandwidth than the M1. It also has a faster Neural Engine, that can work 40% better than the previous M1 Chip. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      Bill Gates recommends 5 great books to read

      Bill Gates is back with his latest list of book recommendations – this one for summertime reading. The billionaire bibliophile, who regularly curates his favourite reads into recommendation lists, this time picked books that tackle issues like gender inequality, climate change and political polarisation. Read on.

