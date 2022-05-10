Auto

New Maruti Suzuki XL6 review

If there’s one automotive segment other than SUVs in which the temperature is being turned up, it’s the people-mover one, broadly categorised as MPVs. There has been a spate of recent launches in this section of the market, and the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 is one of them. When the XL6 was first launched, it was a slicker version of the Ertiga, in essence – sharper looks and a more premium cabin were the principal differences. In typical Maruti fashion, the XL6 didn’t really stand out in any way – but it ticked many boxes, and was a perfectly pleasant, reliable and comfortable car. More here