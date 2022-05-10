English
    Last Updated : May 10, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide

      Wall Street is tumbling towards its lowest point in more than a year on Monday as renewed worries about China’s economy pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO opens
      Cyclone Asani to bring rainfall to Bengal, Odisha
      Mumbai Airport to be shut for some time
      2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class launch
      Tomorrow:
      Delhivery's Rs 5,235 cr IPO with price band of Rs 462-487
      Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rains
      E-auction of mining leases to begin in Andhra Pradesh

      Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat

      Close

    • Big Story

      LIC IPO garners Rs 43,933 crore demand, subscribed 2.95 times on final day

      The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered good demand from investors as it received bids worth Rs 43,933.5 crore till May 9, the final day of bidding, which was more than double the issue size. The issue opened on May 4. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Over 190.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in India so far: Govt

      The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.33 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi 12 Pro Review

      Last week, Xiaomi unveiled its first flagship smartphone of 2022 in India. And from the looks of the specs sheet, Xiaomi wasn’t holding back with the 12 Pro. There’s no doubt that the Xiaomi 12 Pro has all the makings of a premium smartphone. But before we take a brief look at the company’s latest flagship smartphone, it is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12 Pro doesn’t come cheap, with a starting price of Rs 62,999. More here

    • Auto

      New Maruti Suzuki XL6 review

      If there’s one automotive segment other than SUVs in which the temperature is being turned up, it’s the people-mover one, broadly categorised as MPVs. There has been a spate of recent launches in this section of the market, and the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 is one of them. When the XL6 was first launched, it was a slicker version of the Ertiga, in essence – sharper looks and a more premium cabin were the principal differences. In typical Maruti fashion, the XL6 didn’t really stand out in any way – but it ticked many boxes, and was a perfectly pleasant, reliable and comfortable car. More here

    • Tailpiece

      12-year-old writes 'letter of support' to Ukraine President, gets 'blown away' by response

      While donating supplies as aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, 12-year-old Thomas Handley slipped in a handwritten letter for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. More here

