Last Updated : May 10, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Wall Street is tumbling towards its lowest point in more than a year on Monday as renewed worries about China’s economy pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. More here
Watch out
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat
Big Story
LIC IPO garners Rs 43,933 crore demand, subscribed 2.95 times on final day
The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered good demand from investors as it received bids worth Rs 43,933.5 crore till May 9, the final day of bidding, which was more than double the issue size. The issue opened on May 4. More here
Coronavirus Check
Over 190.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in India so far: Govt
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.33 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said. More here
Tech Tattle
Xiaomi 12 Pro Review
Last week, Xiaomi unveiled its first flagship smartphone of 2022 in India. And from the looks of the specs sheet, Xiaomi wasn’t holding back with the 12 Pro. There’s no doubt that the Xiaomi 12 Pro has all the makings of a premium smartphone. But before we take a brief look at the company’s latest flagship smartphone, it is worth noting that the Xiaomi 12 Pro doesn’t come cheap, with a starting price of Rs 62,999. More here
Auto
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 review
If there’s one automotive segment other than SUVs in which the temperature is being turned up, it’s the people-mover one, broadly categorised as MPVs. There has been a spate of recent launches in this section of the market, and the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6 is one of them. When the XL6 was first launched, it was a slicker version of the Ertiga, in essence – sharper looks and a more premium cabin were the principal differences. In typical Maruti fashion, the XL6 didn’t really stand out in any way – but it ticked many boxes, and was a perfectly pleasant, reliable and comfortable car. More here
Tailpiece
12-year-old writes 'letter of support' to Ukraine President, gets 'blown away' by response
While donating supplies as aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, 12-year-old Thomas Handley slipped in a handwritten letter for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. More here
