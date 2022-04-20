English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 20, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street, bond yields head higher as global growth hopes trimmed

      Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday and bond yields continued to swing upwards as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on global growth expectations and looming Fed tightening kept investors on edge. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Two-day Bengal Global Summit to begin
      Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume
      Redmi 10A launch in India
      Tomorrow:
      Global Longlife Hospital IPO to open
      PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur
      Omfed milk price to go up

      Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru

      Close

    • Big Story

      IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast by 80 bps to 8.2% for FY23

      The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2 percent, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumption and hence growth by way of higher prices. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Positivity rate in Delhi saw nearly three-fold surge between April 11 and 18

      After a steady decline in COVID cases, Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to city health department data. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G key specifications ahead of April 24 launch

      Oppo is gearing up to launch two new phones in its K series—the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G —in China on April 24. The launch follows the release of the 4G version of the Oppo K10 in China. More here

    • Auto

      Two-wheeler demand remains weak compared with last year: ICRA

      Demand for two-wheelers continues to be weak while that for passenger and commercial vehicles remains robust as compared with last year, a survey on automobile dealerships by ratings agency ICRA has revealed. More here

    • Tailpiece

      How companies are trying to get staff back to office

      Yuvika (name changed) spends about three hours commuting during peak traffic hours in Bengaluru. The 25-year-old senior software developer recently returned to her office at Manyata Tech Park after working from home in Kengeri, about 35 km away, for two years. More here

    tags #daily essentials #MC daily #mc essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Moneycontrol essential 7 #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Plan for a senior living asset at least 5-10 years before retirement

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.