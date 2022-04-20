Last Updated : April 20, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Wall Street, bond yields head higher as global growth hopes trimmed
Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday and bond yields continued to swing upwards as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on global growth expectations and looming Fed tightening kept investors on edge. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru
Big Story
IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast by 80 bps to 8.2% for FY23
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2 percent, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumption and hence growth by way of higher prices. More here
Coronavirus Check
Positivity rate in Delhi saw nearly three-fold surge between April 11 and 18
After a steady decline in COVID cases, Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to city health department data. More here
Tech Tattle
Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G key specifications ahead of April 24 launch
Oppo is gearing up to launch two new phones in its K series—the Oppo K10 5G and K10 Pro 5G —in China on April 24. The launch follows the release of the 4G version of the Oppo K10 in China. More here
Auto
Two-wheeler demand remains weak compared with last year: ICRA
Demand for two-wheelers continues to be weak while that for passenger and commercial vehicles remains robust as compared with last year, a survey on automobile dealerships by ratings agency ICRA has revealed. More here
Tailpiece
How companies are trying to get staff back to office
Yuvika (name changed) spends about three hours commuting during peak traffic hours in Bengaluru. The 25-year-old senior software developer recently returned to her office at Manyata Tech Park after working from home in Kengeri, about 35 km away, for two years. More here
