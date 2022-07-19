English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mitsu Chem Plast files draft papers with Sebi to mop up Rs 125 crore via FPO

    Proceeds from the issue will be used to repay debt, fund the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes. The Maharashtra-based company posted a profit after tax of Rs 11.5 crore and a total income of Rs 259 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

    Packaging solutions provider Mitsu Chem Plast has filed draft papers with Sebi to raise up to Rs 125 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO). The further issue comprises ”equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 12,500 lakh,”, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.


    Proceeds from the issue will be used to repay debt, fund the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes. The Maharashtra-based company posted a profit after tax of Rs 11.5 crore and a total income of Rs 259 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.


    Mitsu Chem Plast is a packaging solutions provider engaged in the business of manufacturing polymer-based molded products mainly used for industrial packaging for industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, food and edible oil.

    It has three manufacturing units in Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 22,857 MTPA (Metric Tonne Per Annum). The company’s scrip was trading at Rs 270, up 0.47 per cent on the BSE in the morning trade. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

    PTI
    Tags: #draft papers #FPO #Mitsu #SEBI
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 01:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.