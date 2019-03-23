App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mindtree-L&T saga far from over, but founders could benefit from not letting emotions guide their decisions

Mindtree was a company founded and nurtured by the ten founders from modest backgrounds with care and affection.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp

From describing the company as a ‘Tree’ to describing L&T as people who have arrived with ‘bulldozers and saw chains so that they can build a shopping mall in its place’; and from ‘pyaar and dil’ to ‘MeToo’, the Mindtree-L&T tug of war sure saw a dramatic war of words.

These are not the sort of analogies you will often see in a merger and acquisition in the corporate world. However, it was a rare ‘hostile takeover’ in India’s IT industry.

It is hard to dismiss the drama that unfolded last week when the construction major L&T took over Mindtree. It had all the elements required for a drama – high on emotion, a lot of anger and the longing for a white knight to save the victims from the bad guys.

Only here, the bad guys are L&T, and the victims are Mindtree promoters, the object of India’s first hostile takeover in the IT services industry. The white knight that the latter’s promoters are looking for is the investors, who can help them retain the control.

related news

Though the whole saga is nowhere near its end, after a week many have raised one question –Is there any need for this drama anymore? Sure, it was a rare hostile takeover but is the unnecessary drama helping anyone’s cause, many ask as one scrolls down the Twitter feeds.

Mindtree was a company founded and nurtured by the ten founders from modest backgrounds with care and affection. It is commendable how the promoters have been able to imbibe in the values of the company in Mindtree minds, as the employees are called.

Financially too, though Mindtree missed its $1 billion mark twice since 2012, it had performed consistently well since it was listed in 2007. The company is likely to reach its $1 billion this fiscal. It is also one of the few companies to focus on digital early, and revenues from digital now account for close to 50 percent of its revenues.

All this has made Mindtree an attractive investment. L&T first approached Mindtree a few years ago for acquisition and in the founder's words, "They rejected it.” When the chance to pick up the majority stake in the company came in the form of VG Siddhartha’s 20.32 percent stake three months ago, L&T grabbed the opportunity.

After 20 years in the company, you can’t blame Siddhartha for wanting an exit and furthering his coffee business, which is in a debt of Rs 3000 crore. If anything, Siddhartha made his intentions clear when he stepped down from the board in March 2018. He also made it public that he has been looking for investors to sell his stake in December last year.

Why did the Mindtree promoters not take the developments seriously?

Rostow Ravanan, co-founder and CEO, in a recent press conference, said that it is not the company’s responsibility but the stakeholder's (who is selling) to look for a suitable investor. “In our exit clause, we have clearly mentioned that the stakeholder should not sell his stakes to the competitor and L&T is a competitor,” Ravanan explained.

Though the exit clause has expired and Siddhartha did not violate any laws, the founders are clearly miffed that he sold his stake to L&T. At this point, many ask, not surprisingly, why did founders not take any action sooner? Saying that it came as a surprise only after the deal was signed, does not cut it.

With just 13 percent stake in the company, they do not have the majority. Unlike Siddhartha, who did not interfere with the company decisions, most majority stakeholders would want a say in company decisions be it Baring PE or KKR & Co. This was probably why none of the conversions with investors turned positive.

However, now not many options are left. While the largest stakeholders, such as Nalanda, are backing the founders, it is clearly not enough. As push comes to a shove, founders should not let their emotion guide them. This might be their child, but they need to think objectively about the betterment of their child.

Even if it means, moving on, with dignity.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Mindtree L&T takeover

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Smriti Irani Takes a Dig at 'Rahul from Kerala' Demand, Congress Taunt ...

BJP Replaces MPs on Two Seats in Himachal Pradesh, Retains Two Others ...

I Openly Challenge Enemies of Our Country: Pragya Thakur Says Ready to ...

IPL 2019 | Lesser I Think About World Cup, Better For Me: Karthik

Digvijaya Singh Says he Would Have Preferred Rajgarh Seat

Paswan Challenges Akhilesh, Mayawati to Declare a Muslim as CM Candida ...

Amid Lack of Basic Facilities, Indira Gandhi's Winning Seat Medak Stru ...

IT Dept Dismisses 'Yeddyurappa Diary' as 'Forgery Document'

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs DC On Live TV O ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarak ...

BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of ...

IPL 2019: How the cricket extravaganza is likely to affect Tamil cinem ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Robert Mueller concludes inquiry into Donald Trump-Russia collusion, s ...

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2019): From OnePlus 6T to Honor Vie ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Sluggish India get job done against defens ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: CSK dominate as RCB end at 70 ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Can Virat Kohli’s men trump MS Dhoni’s ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor to groove on Deepika Padukone's ic ...

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon says he couldn't take his eyes off this ...

Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa ...

IPL 2019: Ahead of its big clash with CSK, team RCB launch their new a ...

Majili will hit the screens on April 5th as planned, producers clarify ...

After Javed Akhtar, veteran lyricist Sameer shocked to see his name in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.