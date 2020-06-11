App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHRD NIRF Rankings 2020: Here are the top 10 engineering institutes

This is the fifth edition of the NIRF Rankings and is aimed at helping students choose the best institutes for higher education.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The MHRD NIRF Rankings 2020 has selected Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras as the best engineering institute in the country.

IIT Delhi took the second spot while IIT Bombay was in the third position in this year's standings.

Engg

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the latest rankings over a live broadcast on social media

Also Read: NIRF Rankings 2020 announced by MHRD

This year's engineering rankings were similar to the last year's list. The only change was Anna University dropping out of the top ten list while IIT Indore was a new entrant at the 10th spot.

Here is a list of the top 10 institutes in engineering:

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Tiruchirapalli

IIT Indore

A total of 200 institutes from across the country have been ranked under the engineering category.

This is the fifth edition of the NIRF Rankings and is aimed at helping students choose the best institutes for higher education. At a later stage, MHRD will also make funding for institutes proportional to their NIRF Ranking in that particular year.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Business #India #NIRF India Rankings 2020

