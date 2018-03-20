App
Mar 20, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Deal momentum remains positive for February; Saw 102 deals worth $3.2bn

Deal momentum for the month of February continues to remain positive. There were total 102 deals in M&A and private equity worth USD 3.2 billion which was 66 percent higher than the same period last year.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Pankaj Chopda, Director at Grant Thornton India discuss with Kritika Saxena his analysis on whether the deal momentum will continue to be positive and which sectors will remain in focus.

