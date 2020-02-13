Mercator Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 64.22 cr

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 449.77 crore during the same period a year ago, Mercator said in a BSE filing.
Shipping firm Mercator Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 64.22 crore during the quarter ended December.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 172.89 crore as against Rs 427.66 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 234.02 crore as compared with Rs 588.82 crore in October-December 2018.
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 09:14 pm