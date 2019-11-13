App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McDonald's India's strict conditions sour potential partners: Report

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and the Bird Group are reportedly no longer keen on bidding for the McDonald’s north and east India franchise

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

McDonald's India's strict conditions for its north and east franchise have halted talks between the fast food chain and potential Indian partners, according to a report by The Economic Times.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and the Bird Group are no longer keen on bidding for the McDonald’s franchise, sources told the publication. At present, Sanjeev Agrawal-promoted MMG Group is the only potential buyer.

MMG Group owns Moon Beverages, Coca Cola’s largest franchise bottling partner in India.

Close

The new McDonald's partner will not be allowed to list on Indian stock exchanges and will have to pledge shares to the California-based parent company, the report said.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“McDonald’s is actively progressing finding the right developmental licensee partner for north and east India,” McDonald’s Asia Pacific corporate relations director told ET.

Spokespersons of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Bird Group and Moon Beverages declined to comment when approached by the paper.

“Of all the potential names in the running, talks with most have fizzled out because both sides haven’t been able to reach a consensus on the conditions,” a source told the paper.

The Indian partner will also have to pay $20-30 million on upgrading kitchens and pay 5 percent royalty to McDonald’s on all food even if the dishes has been innovated in India, the report said.

Another condition placed by McDonald’s India is non-exclusivity. This means any other company can set up McDonald’s outlets in India if they meet certain investment conditions, the report added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:41 am

tags #McDonalds

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.