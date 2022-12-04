English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in Delhi to remain shut today

    Voting is underway for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, which is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

    PTI
    December 04, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on Sunday in view of the civic body polls here.

    The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

    Voting is underway for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, which is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

    Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi MCD Polls #MCD polls #retail markets #wholesale and retail markets #wholesale market
    first published: Dec 4, 2022 10:27 am