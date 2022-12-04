MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in Delhi to remain shut today

Representative image

All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on Sunday in view of the civic body polls here.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.

Voting is underway for the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi on Sunday, which is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.