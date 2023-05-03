MC Insider: No ‘sparkle’ in the eyes of lenders to this firm, photography/videography not allowed, grey areas in PMS & more

Merger ploy

Recent speculation of a merger between two start-ups (X and Y) stirred the hornet's nest in India's start-up ecosystem. Most believed that it was a sign of some sort of consolidation in a sector that was one of the pandemic's biggest beneficiaries. While we hear that the merger deliberations are still ongoing, a third rival, wants in on the deal. It was keen to come across as a knight in shining armour that would rescue X from its woes. However, this ploy did not go down well with X which always had a poor opinion about this company. The jury is still out on who will save whom here!

