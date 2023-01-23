MC Insider: IPO delay’s side effects, brokerages in a tizzy, the painter who took a bank boss’ advice and more

What if the float dries up?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed an ASBA-like facility for the secondary market. If it becomes the rule, money will flow directly from the client’s bank account to the clearing corporation’s bank account and not through the broker’s bank account. The broking industry is clearly rattled, because brokers make money on the funds temporarily lying in client accounts--float in market parlance--by investing those in short-term, low-risk investment vehicles such as liquid funds. Some brokers also use the float to cover a part of their own operating expenses, because like in the case of bank deposits, not every customer will come asking for their money at the same time. Chatter is that traditional broking firms are gloating because the move will eat into a big chunk of discount broking firms’ income earned from float. But it seems to be a case of the joke about Joe asking for a mild heart attack when god tells him that his neighbour Peter will get twice of whatever Joe asks for. Because for Peter to suffer twice as much, Joe needs to suffer too. Insiders say us that a big discount broking firm has already asked its tech team to stop all their other projects and rework their software architecture for the new system.

