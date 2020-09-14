MC Insider: The New Shah of mutual funds, banking skeletons, IPO games, auto bumps, vaastu fail and more

NEW SHAH OF MUTUAL FUNDS

Let’s roll with mutual funds. The mutual fund industry like most of us has had a terrible year so far, but this top honcho seems unscathed by the avalanche of bad news. If anything, he is set to play perhaps a bigger — make that the biggest — role of his career. We heard our bossman is headed to HDFC Mutual Fund as its big cheese. You know him — he is well networked, media savvy and a shah of Twitter. The buzz on this movement has been so strong for weeks now that some offhand denials have been issued. Be that as it may, we’ve learnt that he has been offered upwards of Rs 100 crore in Esops to take the job. That is an amount his current employer will find hard to match.

