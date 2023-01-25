MC Insider: Big bang deal, regulator whacks MF house, cost of creativity for startups and more

'State' of mind

This southern state is facing elections in April/May. The ruling BJP has a chief minister who is an import from the Janata Pariwar. Caste calculations forced the BJP high command to appoint him as the Lingayat strongman predecessor's successor in 2021. But the said gentleman is being seen as a weak leader and not accepted by the BJP and RSS leaders.

According to insiders about 40 BJP MLAs have apparently written to the high command to nominate someone else as the CM face. The party's top leaders are neither denying it, nor accepting it. Meanwhile the incumbent says all is well and he is the CM face!

