MC Business Quiz: Republic Day 2023 edit
In this edition of the MC Business Quiz, independent India's first private sector company, the press that printed the first 1000 copies of the Constitution, the first company contracted to paint Indian fighter jets and the Rashtriyapati Bhavan.
January 26, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.