    MC Business Quiz: Republic Day 2023 edit

    In this edition of the MC Business Quiz, independent India's first private sector company, the press that printed the first 1000 copies of the Constitution, the first company contracted to paint Indian fighter jets and the Rashtriyapati Bhavan.

    Ravi Handa
    January 26, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)