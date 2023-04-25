English
    Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the stricter emission norms under the BSVI regime.

    The new RDE compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced on-board diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction, it added. The products now also come equipped with an electronic stability control (ESC) system, MSI said.

    ”At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles..The Government’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan,” Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer C V Raman noted.

    During this upgrade, the company also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally, he added. Maruti Suzuki currently sells 15 models in the country.

