Maruti Suzuki drives in Ciaz with new 1.5-litre diesel engine, prices start at Rs 9.97 lakh

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday launched mid-size sedan Ciaz with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine, priced at Rs 9.97 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

Developed in house, the 1.5-litre engine comes mated with six-speed transmission and offers improved performance. MSI has been utilising Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel powertrains with varied power outputs across its current model range.

The entry-level Ciaz Delta variant is priced at Rs 9.97 lakh, Zeta at Rs 11.08 lakh and top-end Alpha trim at Rs 11.37 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

"Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all-new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is another testament of the same," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

The new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with the best-in-class fuel efficiency, he added.

"We are confident that the introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars," Ayukawa said.

Retailed through the Nexa network, the company also offers Ciaz with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The top-end Alpha variant of Ciaz contributes 54 per cent of its total sales, MSI said.