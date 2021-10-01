MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says 'pessimistic about valuations of brokerages around the world'

According to Kamath, brokerages globally are getting "crazy valuations" on the assumption that the recent growth rates will sustain forever.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.


Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and chief executive officer of online stock broker Zerodha, on October 1 said he was "pessimistic" about the high valuations of brokerages globally.

The reason behind his pessimism, said Kamath, is that brokerages are linked to market, and if the latter is unable to make money, the activity involving brokerages is likely to fall steeply.

"I am pessimistic about the valuations of brokerages around the world, including that of Zerodha. This is because the performance of broking is directly tied to market performance. If people aren’t making money or there is no greed, activity usually drops off a cliff," he tweeted.

According to Kamath, the "best tech, products and low pricing" would not help in such a scenario.

To validate his argument, the Zerodha CEO shared a recent JP Morgan report on American retail brokerage firm Robinhood, which highlighted how its shares have been hovering below the $56-mark, which it touched following the initial public offering (IPO) in August.

Close

Related stories

The report pointed out that Robinhood app downloads are down by 78 percent quarter-on-quarter, and active users have also plunged by 40 percent as compared to the previous quarter.

"And this is still a bull market, just that market has plateaued last few months," Kamath said.

Also Read | Dhan takes on Zerodha, Groww; eyes 1 million users in 18 months

In Robinhood's case, unlike Indian brokerages, cryptocurrency is the wild card, Kamath pointed out. "If not, the stock price would've collapsed on this data," he added.

Kamath, in his series of tweets, also noted that analysts should not assume that the recent growth rates would continue forever.

"I don’t understand other sectors as well. But when brokerages globally, relying on retail customers to grow are getting crazy valuations on the assumption that the recent growth rates will sustain forever, I constantly ask myself, WTH is the world smoking (sic)," Kamath said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #brokerages #business news #Nithin Kamath #Robinhood #Zerodha
first published: Oct 1, 2021 10:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.