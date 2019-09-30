App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank hits 10-year low despite RBI's approval to raise capital; share down 13%

Now the bank will seek necessary shareholders' consent and proceed expeditiously with its capital raise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank fell nearly 13 percent intraday to hit a 10-year low on September 30 despite receiving approval from RBI to raise more capital.

The stock, so far, plunged more than 89 percent from its all-time high seen in August 2018 to Rs 42.50, the lowest level seen since October 2009. It was quoting at Rs 43.05, down Rs 5.75, or 11.78 percent on the BSE at 1131 hours IST.

The private sector lender informed exchanges that it has received acknowledgment from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to go ahead with the proposed increase in its authoriSed share capital.

Close

Now the bank will seek necessary shareholders' consent and proceed expeditiously with its capital raise.

related news

The bank had applied to the RBI requesting approval to increase its authorised share capital on September 25.

Yes Bank said it has received strong interest from multiple foreign, as well as, domestic private equity and strategic investors for this capital raise.

"We remain firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to the necessary approvals," it added.

Meanwhile, its promoters have been selling and reducing their stake in the private sector lender. On September 26, Yes Capital (India) Private Ltd (YCPL), part of the promoter group sold 1.8 percent shareholding in the bank. Promoters said the proceeds will be utilized to prepay entire balance outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of YCPL subscribed by various schemes of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India).

The reduction in total promoter/promoter group ownership in Yes Bank to 13.4 percent in full compliance with RBI's regulatory levels of 15 percent, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.