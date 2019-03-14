App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Would like to buy India, but waiting for election outcome: Mark Matthews

China will be a better performer than India going forward, said Mark Matthews.

Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co believes China will be a better performer than India going forward.

"I would like to buy India but I really want to wait and see what happens when we get the election results in May," said Matthew.

Inflation has receded in most parts of the world, Matthews said, adding "in this kind of environment central banks can afford to keep rates low".

"If there is one thing that I do worry about is the earning season was weak in Q4 and it will be important to see if it’s still weak in Q1 because ultimately what moves share prices is earnings and right now we are looking for earnings growth of even less than 2 percent for Q1, so that is pretty poor," Matthews added.

Talking about money movement, he said, "Money is moving out of developed markets, in fact, if you look at exchange-traded funds (ETF) flows, the inflows into American ETFs are negative so far this year and positive into emerging markets."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 12:35 pm

