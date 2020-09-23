172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|worst-case-scenario-has-been-averted-jp-morgans-jamie-dimon-on-economic-challenges-due-to-covid-19-5873491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Worst case scenario has been averted': JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon on economic challenges due to COVID-19

Jamie Dimon said governments and central banks across the globe prevented the situation from becoming worse.

Moneycontrol News

JP Morgan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon said the worst case scenario has been averted, amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been one of the biggest downturns the world has ever seen, followed by the biggest upturn," Dimon said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Dimon said governments and central banks across the globe prevented the situation from worsening.

Close

He also spoke about his thoughts on India as a destination for global investment.

"We have done nothing but grow in India. Nothing will change our plans to invest in India," Dimon said.

Dimon also emphasised the need for more national infrastructure programmes, adding that less bureaucracy is crucial for India.

The JPMorgan CEO also spoke about the the potential effect of the US Presidential election outcome on the economy.

"Presidential election results do not affect economy for next year," he said.

Dimon also shared his views on how global markets have reacted to the economic impact of the pandemic.

"If we see a gentle recovery over the next two years, markets may be justified in where they are now," he said.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Economy #Jamie Dimon #JPMorgan #markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.