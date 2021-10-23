MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Why should you control emotions while trading?

Trading under emotions is a gateway to self-harm and wealth loss. It’s prudent to adopt a rational approach and base your judgment on facts and figures.

Rahul Jain
October 23, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

Markets are witnessing an exhilarating run, with both the Sensex and Nifty touching new highs. The raging bull run has added to investors' wealth, and though valuations appear frothy, current times are proving to be one of the best for most market participants. Markets have handsomely rewarded those who have been patient and remained committed to their investments. Even traders who got their calls right have been able to make significant gains.

However, there's one essential thing that you need to control while trading, which in itself is a deft art - emotions. Controlling emotions while trading can prove to be the difference between success and failure. So why should you reign control over your emotions during trading? Let’s find out.

Non-Alignment With Goals

Irrespective of whether you are trading or investing, the objective is to address the said goals. However, when you trade out of emotions, you are acting either under fear or greed. In such a frame of mind, there are chances of non-alignment with your goals that can prove detrimental to wealth creation.

You end up picking stocks without due diligence and the risk they carry. In the long run, you will fall short of your goals, and there’s little time for corrective actions. Hence, it’s paramount to keep emotions under check.

Close

Related stories

Forces You To Take High Risks

More often than not, emotional trading forces you to take high risks, making you vulnerable to losing a large amount of money. The situation further aggravates if you are a newcomer as you don’t know the strategy to handle the situation.

Also, sour experience initially may force you to quit the market altogether and devoid you of leveraging the potential of equities for long-term wealth creation and gaining inflation-beating returns. On the other hand, if you trade unemotionally, you are well aware of the associated risks and devise your strategy accordingly.

Results In Overtrading

This is another bane of emotional trading. It forces you to overtrade. For instance, the current bull run may result in the feeling of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), resulting in overtrading. With overtrading, your costs increase significantly, which makes it difficult to protect capital and trade for a long time. It also increases stress levels that elevate the risk of bad calls piling up.

On the other hand, when you trade unemotionally, it prevents you from going overboard as you know when to stop. This protects capital erosion and helps you spend more time in the market as you can trade for longer periods.

Elevates Chances Of Revenge Trading

When you suffer a loss because of acting under emotions, it elevates chances of indulging in revenge trading. In this type of trading, you try to force a trade to overcome a previous loss.

Revenge trading can further dent your finances as the idea to recover from a loss immediately can result in taking wrong calls. This type of trading renders the entire activity irrational and irrelevant and enhances chances of suffering capital loss.

The Final Word

As evident, trading under emotions is a gateway to self-harm and wealth loss. It’s prudent to adopt a rational approach and base your judgment on facts and figures. Breach the web of fear and greed and seek professional help if required.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Rahul Jain is the President & Head - Personal Wealth at Edelweiss Wealth Management.
Tags: #Classroom #Expert Columns
first published: Oct 23, 2021 08:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.