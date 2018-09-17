What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty 50, after a sharp gap-up opening, witnessed sustained buying interest throughout the trading session to extend its gains above the psychological 11,500-mark on September 14 ahead of the Prime Minister's meeting with top government officials to review the current economic scenario.

The index held on to its crucial support placed at 11,380 levels and closed sharply higher, forming a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts and 'Hammer' pattern on the weekly charts.

It closed 145.30 points or 1.28 percent higher at 11,515.20, but on weekly basis, it lost 0.6 percent on top of a 0.8 percent loss in the previous week.

"Nifty 50 appears to have witnessed a sustained buying after the gap up opening before signing off the session with a decent bullish candle," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research and Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell by 3.24 percent to 13.78. Decline in VIX could provide some stability in the market, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,456.07, followed by 11,396.93. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,548.77 and 11,582.33.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,163.85, up 344.65 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,033.8, followed by 26,903.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,249.8, followed by 27,335.8.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street ends near flat, financials climb with yields

US stocks ended little changed on Friday as financials rose with bond yields, while news that President Donald Trump instructed aides to proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese products limited gains. The S&P financial index was up 0.7 percent, leading percentage gains among sectors. Benchmark US Treasury yields rose above 3 percent earlier in the day but were last off those levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 26,154.67, the S&P 500 gained 0.83 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,905.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.67 points, or 0.05 percent, to 8,010.04.

Asian shares hobbled by new tariff threat

Asian share markets slipped on Monday amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.26 percent, snapping three straight sessions of gains.

Australian shares eased 0.2 percent, while EMini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.19 percent. Treasury futures were little changed as were the major currencies.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 32 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,514-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump likely to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday

US President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as September 17, a senior administration official told Reuters. The tariff level will probably be about 10 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. This is below the 25 percent the administration said it was considering for this possible round of tariffs.

The upcoming tariffs will be on a list of items that included $200 billion worth of internet technology products and other electronics, printed circuit boards and consumer goods including Chinese seafood, furniture and lighting products, tires, chemicals, plastics, bicycles and car seats for babies. It was unclear if the administration will exempt any of the products that were on the list, which was announced in July.

Govt to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit target: Arun Jaitley

The government will stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent this fiscal as it expects buoyant tax revenues and exceeding disinvestment target, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Saturday. He said the government is confident of surpassing the 7.2-7.5 percent GDP growth rate projected in the Budget for 2018-19.

Oil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook

Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran. Brent crude oil futures dipped 16 cents, or 0.2 percent to $77.93 a barrel by 0035 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 20 cents or 0.3 percent, to $68.79 a barrel.

Next financial crisis in the US could occur in 2020: JPMorgan

The next financial crisis in the US might happen in 2020, JPMorgan Chase & Co has said, according to a report by BloombergQuint. While the next crisis might be less severe than the previous crisis, lower liquidity in the financial market could worsen the situation, the report cites JPMorgan as saying.

While the duration of the next recession is unknown, the financial services firm has said the recession could see a US stock slide by about 20 percent. Emerging-markets stocks might slide 48 percent, and emerging-markets currencies could take a 14.4 percent hit, JPMorgan said.

FPIs turn net sellers in Sept, pull out $1.3 bn so far

Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 9,400 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the capital markets last fortnight, after putting in money during the previous two months, on widening current account deficit due to a surge in oil prices and depreciating rupee.

The latest outflow comes following a net infusion of close to Rs 5,200 crore in the capital markets, both equity and debt, last month and Rs 2,300 crore in August. Prior to that, overseas investors had pulled out over Rs 61,000 crore during April-June.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net sum of Rs 4,318 crore from equities during September 3-14 and a net amount of Rs 5,088 crore from the debt market, taking the total to Rs 9,406 crore (USD 1.3 billion).

Govt unveils measures to check widening CAD, falling rupee

The government Friday announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for FPIs, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening CAD and check the rupee fall. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the prevailing economic issues.

Briefing media after the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has decided on "five steps" to contain CAD, which widened to 2.4 percent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19. He said several issues were discussed during the meeting and decision on those are likely in the next few days.

RBI to purchase govt securities worth Rs 10,000 cr

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, announced it will purchase government securities (G-secs) worth Rs 10, 000 crore on 19 September, a move aimed at inducing liquidity in the system. The purchase of the government securities will be done through Open Market Operations (OMO).

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on 19 September, 2018 (Wednesday) through multi-security auction using the multiple price method," it said in a statement.

Forex reserves plunge below $400 bn mark

The country's forex reserves declined by $819.5 million to $399.282 billion for the week to September 7 -- slipping below the $400-billion mark for the first time in over a year, Reserve Bank data showed on September 14.

This is the second consecutive week of major fall in the reserves which indicates that the central bank has been selling the greenback to fight the fall in rupee, which had crossed the 73-mark earlier this week. The local unit closed at 71.84 on September 14. In the week to September 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, fell by $887.4 million to $375.099 billion.

Rupee gains 34 paise to end at 1-week high against dollar

The rupee, on Friday surged by another 34 paise to close at a one-week high of 71.84 against the US dollar on positive macro data and hopes of policy intervention by the government to defend the volatile currency. Extending gains for a second session, the domestic unit hit a session high of 71.53 in early trade.

The rupee got a shot in the arm after the government said all steps will be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to "unreasonable levels", amid reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the economic situation over the weekend.

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat files DRHP with SEBI, to raise Rs 500 cr

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, the flagship company of the Goel Group of companies, has filed draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI for initial public offering of Rs 500 crore. The net issue proceeds will be utilised towards repayment of certain borrowings (Rs 375 crore); and for General corporate purposes.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Equirus Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

IRCON International IPO to open today

State-owned engineering and construction company IRCON International will open its initial public offering for subscription on September 17 with a price band of Rs 470-475 per share. This would be the 9th company coming out with public issue in current financial year 2018-19 while it would the second company from Government of India coming out with IPO under divestment programme.

The book running lead managers to the Offer are IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The public issue comprises an offer for sale of 99,05,157 equity shares by its promoter, The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For September 17, Adani Enterprises and Balrampur Chini are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies