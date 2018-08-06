What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty50 after opening sharply higher extended rally as the day progressed and recouped all losses seen in the previous session to end at fresh record closing high on Friday.

The index formed strong bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts. The renewed trade war tensions between world's largest economies US and China spooked the market on Thursday.

The Nifty50 after opening on a strong note at 11,297.80 rallied further to hit an intraday high of 11,368 and ended at record closing high of 11,360.80, up 116.10 points.

The sharp rebound after correction indicated the market may be heading for higher levels at around 11,450-11,500 levels but the may see some consolidation before moving towards these levels, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,314.2, followed by 11,267.6. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,387.7 and 11,414.6.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,695.50, up 339.55 points on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,521.47, followed by 27,347.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,796.27, followed by 27,897.04.

Wall Street gains as upbeat earnings trump trade jitters

US stocks advanced on Friday as upbeat earnings helped investors shrug off heightened trade anxieties and weaker-than-expected July jobs growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.42 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,462.58, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,840.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,812.02.

Asian markets trade higher

Asian shares advanced early on Monday, led by Wall Street's gains. The Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.14 percent while the Kospi added 0.44 percent, with automakers, steelmakers and retailers contributing to overall gains. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.44 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 39 points or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,436-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

China threatens new tariffs on $60 bn worth of US goods

Beijing warned it was prepared to impose new tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods if Washington ups the ante in the escalating US-China trade war. The commerce ministry issued a statement saying the new duties would be applied if Washington pulled the trigger on President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Washington and Beijing are locked in battle over American accusations that China's export economy benefits from unfair policies and subsidies, as well as theft of American technological know-how. Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on virtually all of China's exports to the United States in the tit-for-tat trade conflict.

Bank credit jumps 12.4%, deposits up 8.15%: RBI data

Bank credit grew by 12.44 percent to Rs 86,13,164 crore in the fortnight to July 20, according to data recently published by the Reserve Bank 0f India (RBI). In the year-ago period, bank credit had stood at Rs 76,59,898 crore.

Growth in advances during the reporting period was marginally lower than the increase registered in the fortnight to July 6, when loans increased by 12.78 percent to Rs 86,60,069 crore. During the reporting fortnight, deposits increased by 8.15 percent to Rs 1,14,38,121 crore from Rs 1,05,75,615 crore a year ago, according to the data.

Forex reserves dip by $950.9 mn to $404.2 bn

The foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 950.9 million to USD 404.192 billion in the week to July 27, on account of a fall in the foreign currency assets, the RBI said. In the previous week, the reserves had increased a marginal USD 67.7 million to USD 405.143 billion.

A higher forex kitty is an indicator of the health of the economy as it is the direct cover for imports. The longer the import cover, the better the external health of the economy. At USD 404 billion, the nation can take care of around ten months of imports.

FPIs' net inflow at Rs 2,300-cr in July

Foreign investors poured in over Rs 2,300 crore in the Indian capital markets in July, after pulling out funds for three months in a row, largely due to expectations of a lower trade deficit following a correction in crude oil prices.

The latest inflow comes after such investors had taken out more than Rs 61,000 crore from the capital markets (equity and debt) during April-June. Prior to that, FPIs had invested Rs 2,662 crore in March.

Rupee recovers 10 paise against US dollar

The beaten-down rupee on Friday staged a good show by recuperating 10 paise to end at 68.60 against the US dollar in line with a stellar rally in domestic equities despite ongoing global trade war jitters. The domestic unit yesterday plunged by 27 paise to hit a one-week low of 68.70.

The local unit regained lost ground in the second half of the session owing to some fresh US dollar selling heading into the US labour market report due later today and managed to close at the session high of 68.60, showing a gain of 10 paise, or 0.15 percent.

108 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 108 companies will declare their results which include names like Adani Ports, Arvind, Atul Auto, Avanti Feeds, Britannia Industries, Dena Bank, Syndicate Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Titagarh Wagons and Max Financial Services among others.

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses today

HDFC Asset Management Company is set to debut on the bourses on August 6, after receiving a great response to the issue from institutional investors. The joint venture fund house raised Rs 2,800.33 crore through public issue and issued 2,54,57,555 equity shares at Rs 1,100 per share. Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments lower their shareholding via this IPO.

The public issue was subscribed 83.06 times receiving bids for 156.19 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion). The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed by 192.26 times, non-institutional investors 195.15 times and retail 6.73 times during July 25-27.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 6, Adani Power and Jet Airways are present in this list.

