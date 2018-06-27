What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The 50-share NSE Nifty recouped early losses and traded higher for a major part of the session but failed to hold 10,800 levels on Tuesday. The index traded in a range of about 70 points and made a small bullish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a 'Shooting Star' kind of pattern with a long upper shadow.

The Nifty index opened at 10,742.70 and slipped to an intraday low of 10,732.55 but then bulls took charge and pushed the index back above 10,750. The index made an intraday high of 10,805.25 before closing the day 6.70 points higher at 10,769.15.

India VIX moved up by 1.73 percent at 12.80 levels. On the options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,700 followed by 10,600 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,000 followed by 10,800 and 10,900 strike.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,732.73, followed by 10,696.27. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,805.43 and 10,841.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,601.7 on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,483.4, followed by 26,365.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,716.3, followed by 26,830.9.

Wall Street rebound as trade worries ease

US stocks found their footing on Tuesday, helped by gains in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors after a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiraling global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.31 points, or 0.12 percent, to 24,283.11, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,723.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.62 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,561.63.

Asia shares subdued in early trade

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan weighed on sentiment, while oil held hefty gains as the United States pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05 percent after touching a two-year trough on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei has been faring better and was all but flat in early trade.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 17.5 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,743-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Govt debt rises to Rs 76.94 lakh cr in Q4 FY18

Government debt rose 1.7 per cent to over Rs 76.94 lakh crore in the January-March period of 2017-18 fiscal over the previous quarter. The debt was Rs 75.66 lakh crore (Rs 75,66,215 crore) as of December 2017, according to the Quarterly Report on Debt Management released yesterday.

"About 26.2 per cent of outstanding stock of G-Secs has a residual maturity of up to 5 years at the end of March 2018," the report said, adding that this implies that over the next five years, around 5.2 percent of outstanding stock, on an average, needs to be repaid every year.

Putin-Trump summit on agenda as John Bolton holds Moscow talks

US National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected in Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and possibly Vladimir Putin, part of an effort to lay the ground for a summit between Putin and President Donald Trump.

Trump congratulated Putin by phone in March after the Russian leader’s landslide re-election victory and said the two would meet soon. However, the Russians have since complained about the difficulty of setting up such a meeting.

Vijay Mallya seeks to sell $2 bn worth assets to repay creditors

Businessman Vijay Mallya, who is being pursued by Indian authorities over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, said on Tuesday he was trying to sell assets worth about USD 2.04 billion to repay creditors.

India has asked Britain to extradite Mallya to face trial after the liquor and aviation tycoon fled there in March 2016. The businessman said in a statement he and his UB Holdings filed an application on June 22 before a regional high court in India seeking permission to sell the assets that are under judicial supervision.

Gross NPAs at banks may rise to 12.2% by March 2019: RBI

The banking sector is in for more trouble as bad loans of commercial banks are expected to worsen to 12.2 percent of total loans by March 2019, according to a report published by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Macro-stress tests indicate that under the baseline scenario, SCBs’ GNPA (gross non-performing asset) ratio may rise from 11.6 percent in March 2018 to 12.2 percent by March 2019. The system level capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) may come down from 13.5 percent to 12.8 percent during the period,” RBI said in the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on June 26.

Oil rises on supply disruptions

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, pushed up by supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after US.officials said all countries should stop Iranian crude imports from November.

Brent crude futures were at USD 76.60 per barrel up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 70.79 a barrel, up 26 cents, or 0.3 percent.

State-run banks hopeful of getting out of RBI's watchlist by 2020

Eleven public sector banks that are under the RBI's watchlist for mounting bad loans today expressed confidence before a parliamentary committee that these would emerge out of the central bank's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by 2020, sources said.

Sources said top officials of the 11-banks -- IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank -- made presentations before the panel and responded to queries.

Rupee slides to 1-week low against US dollar

The rupee lost further ground to end at a fresh one-week low of 68.24, depreciating by 11 paise against the US currency on increased dollar demand amid global policy uncertainties.

In the cross currency trade, the rupee regained some lost ground against the pound sterling to settle at 90.38 per pound from previous level of 90.41. The local unit, however, drifted further against the euro to settle at 79.66 as compared to 79.58 and also dropped against the Japanese yen to finish at 62.23 per 100 yens from 62.16 on Monday.

India records highest number of IPOs globally in first half of 2018: EY

Globally, Indian exchanges recorded the highest IPO activity as the country saw 90 IPO launches that raised USD 3.9 billion in the first half of this year, says a report.

According to EY India IPO Readiness Survey Report, globally, Indian exchanges recorded the highest IPO activity in terms of number of deals accounting for 16 per cent of the total issues in the first half of this year (January-June). Out of 90 deals that listed in the first half of this year, 15 listed both on NSE and BSE, accounting for 93 percent of the total proceeds.

Varroc Engineering IPO subscribed 33% on Day 1

Auto component maker Varroc Engineering's initial public offer to raise Rs 1,955 crore was subscribed 33 percent on the first day of the bidding yesterday. The IPO received bids for 46,18,470 shares against the total issue size of 1,41,85,212 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

While the promoter will sell up to 17,52,560 shares, Tata Group entities -- Tata Capital Financial Services and Omega TC Holdings -- will offload a total of 1.84 crore stocks, amounting to 13.7 percent stake.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 27, 2018, CG Power, DHFL, IDBI, Infibeam, JP Associates, Jain Irrigation, and Wockhardt are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies