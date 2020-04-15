Investors definitely need to adopt a cautious yet proactive approach in the markets. During such times of extraordinary volatility, and elevated fear levels, one is also able to get quality stocks at a bargain, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking Ltd, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) Markets have definitely a reason for cheer in the week gone by, with the benchmark indices up by almost 13 percent on a week-on-week (WoW) basis and many of the bellwether frontline stocks such as RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance rose between 13%-15 percent while many leading Auto & Pharma stocks gained between 20%-30 percent on a WoW basis.

Also, the cash segment volumes on exchanges have increased by 35 percent plus, which clearly indicates that the buying interest has emerged as many of the quality names were available at relatively very attractive valuations.

So, it is a combination of both bargain hunting along with short covering that has led to this sharp rally, with the benchmark indices up by almost 20 percent from their lows.

The way forward is bound to be a cautious approach with likely profit booking to be seen in the weeks ahead. A silver lining has been the declining trend in coronavirus cases worldwide. However, it still would be early days to assume that all the impact has been factored in by the markets.

Events that investors need to keep in mind are the trends in cases of coronavirus, both in India as well as the world, as it has a direct bearing on the markets.

A declining trend would give solace and comfort to the markets that the worst is being factored in terms of damage caused by COVID-19.

Next, the US economic data releases the coming week, in terms of Retail Sales & Initial Jobless Claims could impact the US markets, in turn, affecting global markets.

So yes, we are in uncertain times and have to be prepared for any eventuality.