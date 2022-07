Representative Image

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with investors fretting about the possibility of an economic recession as central banks across the world take aggressive actions to contain a surge in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 194.14 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 30,903.12.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 32.72 points, or 0.86%, at 3,792.61, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 163.66 points, or 1.47%, to 10,964.18 at the opening bell.