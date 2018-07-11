App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

V2 Retail shares rally 5% after Ashish Kacholia picks up 1% stake in June quarter

According to that shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia has bought 3,60,762 equity shares (representing 1.06 percent equity stake) during April-June quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
V2 Retail share price rallied 5 percent intraday on Wednesday after ace investor Ashish Kacholia picked up a percent stake in the company.

Ashish Kacholia's name is reflected under public shareholders list in the company's latest shareholding pattern published on exchanges.

According to that shareholding pattern, he has bought 3,60,762 equity shares (representing 1.06 percent equity stake) during April-June quarter.

Promoters hold 51.14 percent stake in the company and the rest is held by public which include FPIs like India 2020 Fund Ii Limited and Goldman Sachs India Limited hold 8.67 percent stake.

At 13:50 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 412.95, up Rs 10.85, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #V2 Retail

