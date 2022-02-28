English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Russia Ukraine Conflict: US stocks open lower as market assesses sanction toll

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.2 percent at 33,657.92. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped one percent to 4,340.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.9 percent to 13,574.60.

    AFP
    February 28, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
    Wall Street | Representative image.

    Wall Street | Representative image.

    Wall Street stocks opened lower Monday, joining a selloff that began on European bourses as the latest wave of western sanctions targeting Russia added to worries about inflation.

    The United States over the weekend announced punishing sanctions on Russia that touched on its central bank and the ability of some financial institutions to access the SWIFT financial messaging system.

    ALSO READ: Wall Street rallies as West hits Russia with new sanctions

    As trading began in New York, investors retreated from riskier assets while seeking out precious metals, Treasury bonds and other safe-haven investments.

    "The impression coming off the weekend is that Russia, and all those that oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are digging in for a longer and more damaging battle on the military, financial and economic fronts," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Not surprisingly, the risk-off trade is back on this morning."

    About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.2 percent at 33,657.92.

    The broad-based S&P 500 dropped one percent to 4,340.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.9 percent to 13,574.60.

    This week's calendar includes congressional appearances by Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to focus on the central bank's efforts to counter inflation, as well as several key economic reports, including February jobs data.

    Among individual companies, First Horizon jumped 29.4 percent after it agreed to be acquired by TD Bank for $13.4 billion. TD fell 1.3 percent.
    AFP
    Tags: #Dow Jones industrial average #S&P 500 #SWIFT financial messaging system #Ukraine crisis #US markets #US sanctions #Wall Street
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 08:32 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.