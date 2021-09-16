MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

UBS Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank's shares worth Rs 354 crore

Bulk deal data with the BSE showed that over 33.91 lakh shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,034.5 apiece.

PTI
September 16, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
(Image: PTI)

(Image: PTI)

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Thursday sold IndusInd Bank shares worth nearly Rs 354 crore through an open market transaction. Bulk deal data with the BSE showed that over 33.91 lakh shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,034.5 apiece.

This took the total transaction value to Rs 353.89 crore. Bulk deal data with the BSE showed that over 33.91 lakh shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,034.5 apiece.

ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank shares surge 13% to hit 52-week high; what's ahead?

Through a separation transaction, Societe Generale purchased the shares at the same price. On the BSE, shares of IndusInd Bank jumped 7.34 per cent to close at Rs 1,131.25 apiece.

Separately, CDC Group Plc sold 1 crore shares of IIFL Finance for Rs 294.52 crore. It sold the shares at a price of Rs 294.52 apiece.

Close
At the end of June quarter, CDC Group Plc, a public shareholder, held 15.44 per cent stake in IIFL Finance. Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd declined nearly 5 per cent to end the day at Rs 294.5 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #IndusInd Bank #Societe Generale #UBS Principal Capital Asia
first published: Sep 16, 2021 08:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.