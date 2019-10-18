App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor jumps 3% after Q2 results, but global brokerages have a different view

The stock has gained over 17 percent in the last three days and has witnessed spurt in volumes by more than 1.38 times.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share prices of TVS Motor Company was trading higher by over 3 percent intraday on October 18 after the company posted better numbers for the quarter ended in September.

The company has reported 20 percent jump in its Q2FY20 standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore against Rs 211.31 in the same quarter in 2018. The revenue of the company was down 13 percent at Rs 4,347.8 crore versus Rs 4,993.47 crore.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 10.8 percent at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 428.1 crore.

Close

Also Read: TVS Motor September quarter results: Decent show, but valuation too high

related news

The stock has gained over 17 percent in the last three days and has witnessed spurt in volumes by more than 1.38 times.

However, global brokerages have a different view on the stock despite the company posting better numbers.

Nomura: Rating - Reduce

The global research firm has a reduce rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 375 from Rs 358 per share. It is of the view that September quarter numbers were a beat but the outlook is weak, adding that volumes are likely to remain under pressure over FY20-21.

Normura feels that TVS Motor's valuations are expensive at current levels while margin estimates increased by 50 bps to 9.1 /8.4 percent for FY20/21. The firm has, however, raised EPS estimates by 3.7/ 6.6 percent for FY20/21.

CLSA: Rating - Sell

CLSA has a sell call on TVS Motor and has raised target to Rs 380 from Rs 360 per share. It is the view that 27x FY21 PE is too expensive amid weak demand and big cost push. The margin is flattish YoY despite lower volumes and slightly above estimates.

The brokerage firm has a cautious view on the two-wheeler industry given the weak demand. It added that export outlook had also softened due to slowing global economic growth. It feels that the margin is unlikely to improve much amid weak demand and intense competition, and said that the valuation at 27x FY21 PE was expensive.

TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 452.00, up Rs 14.85, or 3.40 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 459.70 and an intraday low of Rs 428.75.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour