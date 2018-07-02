Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

The 50-share NSE Nifty, which opened higher at 10,612.85 gained momentum in the later part of the session. The index hit an intraday high of 10,723.05, before closing above its crucial 50-DEMA. It ended the first session of July series at 10,714.30, up 125.20 points or 1.18 percent.

The index witnessed a strong reversal from the bearish trend made in last two trading sessions but for bulls to take control, the index needs to close above 10,785 in the coming session for confirmation, experts said.

India VIX fell down by 7.26 percent at 12.93 levels. On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 10,600 followed by 10,500 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strike.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,643.4, followed by 10,572.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,754.1 and 10,793.9.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,364.2 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,282.0, followed by 26,199.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,455.7, followed by 26,547.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 610, target of Rs 650

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 854, target of Rs 870

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1370, target of Rs 1420

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2280, target of Rs 2360

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 1320, target of Rs 1365

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1018 and target of Rs 1110

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 846 and target of Rs 885

Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss below Rs 253 for target of Rs 270

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance below Rs 1130 with stop loss of Rs 1148 and target of Rs 1095

Sell IndusInd Bank around Rs 1940 with stop loss of Rs 1958 for target of Rs 1900

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Yes Bank with a stop loss at Rs 335 and target of Rs 350

Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 277

Buy NIIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 1080 and target of Rs 1155

Sell Century Textiles with stop loss at Rs 905 and target of Rs 860

Sell Sun TV with stop loss at Rs 795 and target of Rs 750

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.