Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sensex continued its surge for the second consecutive session, ending 481.56 points higher at 37,535.66 on March 12. The Nifty50 rallied 133.15 points to 11,301.20 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts.India VIX closed higher after the declines of last seven trading sessions. It was moved up by 1.33 percent to 15.09 levels. Option band signifies a shift in
higher trading range between 11,150 to 11,450 zones, experts said.
According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,245.33, followed by 11,189.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,338.73 and 11,376.27.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,443.70, up 477.05 points on March 12. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,227.9, followed by 28,012.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,573.8, followed by 28,703.9.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1717 and target of Rs 1752
Buy Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 462 and target of Rs 480
Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 117 and target of Rs 121
Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 575
Sell JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 295 and target of Rs 285
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy ICICI Bank around Rs 387 - 385 with stop loss of Rs 380 and target of Rs 400
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1310 and target of Rs 1370
Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1813 and target of Rs 1895
Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 221.9 and target of Rs 237
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever with target at Rs 1760 and stop loss at Rs 1720
Buy Nestle India with target at Rs 10750 and stop loss at Rs 10300
Buy Torrent Pharma with target at Rs 1900 and stop loss at Rs 1820
Sell Dewan Housing Finance with target at Rs 120 and stop loss at Rs 137Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.