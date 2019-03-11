Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Nifty fell for the second consecutive day on March 8 and but gained 1.5 percent during the week despite global growth concerns. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 53.99 points to 36,671.43 as the Nifty slipped 22.80 points to 11,035.40 and formed 'Doji' kind of candle on the daily chart. The index managed to settle the week above 11,000 and formed bullish candle on the weekly scale with the highest weekly close in the last 24 weeks.

India VIX fell 8.17 percent to 14.94. The decline in VIX has given a comfort zone to bulls to hold beyond 11,000.

Interestingly, the Nifty is trading above its three major simple moving averages 20-DMA, 50-DMA, and 200-DMA that are placed between 10,830 and 10,870. This suggests a validated up move is in progress and strong support zone exists on the lower side, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,013.27, followed by 10,991.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,053.27 and 11,071.13.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,761.80, down 2.80 points on March 8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,667.7, followed by 27,573.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,833.6, followed by 27,905.4.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target of Rs 106

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 488, target of Rs 510

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 150

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1325, target of Rs 1380

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Britannia Industries with stop loss at Rs 3027 and target of Rs 3110

Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 2930 and target of Rs 2990

Buy UPL with stop loss at Rs 874 and target of Rs 894

Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1010 and target of Rs 1040

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 2110 and target of Rs 2150

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance above Rs 2785 with stop loss of Rs 2764 and target of Rs 2840

Buy Vodafone Idea above Rs 33 with stop loss of Rs 32.5 and target of Rs 35

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 228 and target of Rs 245

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1392 and target of Rs 1355

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​