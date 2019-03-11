App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance above Rs 2785 with stop loss of Rs 2764 and target of Rs 2840, Vodafone Idea above Rs 33 with stop loss of Rs 32.5 and target of Rs 35 and Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 228 and target of Rs 245.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty fell for the second consecutive day on March 8 and but gained 1.5 percent during the week despite global growth concerns. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 53.99 points to 36,671.43 as the Nifty slipped 22.80 points to 11,035.40 and formed 'Doji' kind of candle on the daily chart. The index managed to settle the week above 11,000 and formed bullish candle on the weekly scale with the highest weekly close in the last 24 weeks.

India VIX fell 8.17 percent to 14.94. The decline in VIX has given a comfort zone to bulls to hold beyond 11,000.

Interestingly, the Nifty is trading above its three major simple moving averages 20-DMA, 50-DMA, and 200-DMA that are placed between 10,830 and 10,870. This suggests a validated up move is in progress and strong support zone exists on the lower side, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,013.27, followed by 10,991.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,053.27 and 11,071.13.

related news

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,761.80, down 2.80 points on March 8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,667.7, followed by 27,573.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,833.6, followed by 27,905.4.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 98, target of Rs 106

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 488, target of Rs 510

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 150

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1325, target of Rs 1380

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Britannia Industries with stop loss at Rs 3027 and target of Rs 3110

Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 2930 and target of Rs 2990

Buy UPL with stop loss at Rs 874 and target of Rs 894

Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1010 and target of Rs 1040

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 2110 and target of Rs 2150

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance above Rs 2785 with stop loss of Rs 2764 and target of Rs 2840

Buy Vodafone Idea above Rs 33 with stop loss of Rs 32.5 and target of Rs 35

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 228 and target of Rs 245

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1392 and target of Rs 1355

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 08:11 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home ...

Bumrah's Last-Ball Six Brought the Loudest Cheer From Virat Kohli

In a First, Pune to Vote in Two Phases, Over 8,000 Polling Stations to ...

Dialogue Commission Sets up High-level Panel to Reform Higher Educatio ...

Williamson Taken to Hospital for Scans on Injured Left Shoulder

In Uttar Pradesh, It’s Good News for BJP When the Electoral Wind Blo ...

Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which O ...

Illness Ends Serena's Indian Wells Bid, No. 2 Halep Advances

JEE Advanced 2019: Exam to Clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Update ...

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

New Pakistan with 'nayi soch' should show new action, says India

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to focus on negative global cues ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk/block deals of March 8

India's trade figures will be major themes for the upcoming week

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board, including 4 Ind ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

IDBI Bank charts yet another revival strategy to bring banking, insura ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we ...

I-League 2018-19: Tiki-taka technicians Chennai City FC exuded aura of ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Here are the first pictu ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Shilpa Shetty arrives wi ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Bollywood favourites Abh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Hardik Pandya, Sachin Te ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Little Aaradhya Bachchan ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa marriage: Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Saira Banu atten ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.