you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 728, target of Rs 750, HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2200, target of Rs 2310 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 310, target of Rs 334.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market witnessed a volatile day on Monday but bulls managed to push both Sensex, and Nifty50 back in the green towards the close of the trade.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 21 points to 40,345 while the Nifty50 closed 5 points higher at 11,913 on Monday.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 11,867.43, followed by 11,821.37. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,946.13 and 11,978.77.

Nifty Bank added 366.15 points at 31,115.55 on November 11. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,759.2, followed by 30,402.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,338.6 and 31,561.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 728, target of Rs 750

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2200, target of Rs 2310

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 310, target of Rs 334

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1430, target of Rs 1475

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1250, target of Rs 1310

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 205 and target of Rs 185

Sell Just Dial with stop loss of Rs 570 and target of Rs 521

Buy NTPC with stop loss at Rs 112 and target of Rs 126

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss of Rs 1550 and target of Rs 1650

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Sell Asian Paints below Rs 1764 with stop loss of Rs 1781 for target  of Rs 1725

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 55 for target of Rs 60

Sell Equitas Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 93.5 for target of Rs 85

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 660 for target of Rs 695

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 09:28 am

